 Tragedy strikes as two children die after eating poisonous fungi – The Post

Tragedy strikes as two children die after eating poisonous fungi

A family of 12 in Haslev were admitted to hospital yesterday with suspected poisoning after consuming toadstools

Don’t eat these as even a very little of the Destroying angel can prove fatal (photo: Ericsteinert)
October 20th, 2017 9:10 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Two children have died and nine other members of the same family of 12 from Haslev in southern Zealand remain in a serious condition after an incident in which it is believed they ate poisonous fungi.

Dead on arrival
The two children were already very poorly when the ambulance arrived at the family’s home to take them to hospital, reports Metroxpress.

“It happened extremely suddenly. Both children were alive when the ambulance arrived, but the 15-year-old died soon afterwards. We started resuscitation treatment and then the other child also collapsed and died,” said Doctor Trine Læge.

The other members of the family have been treated at a number of different hospitals with an antidote.

Culprit still unknown
It seems as if the fears expressed by Niels Ebbeshøj, a senior doctor from the toxicology information service Giftlinjen, reported here last week were all too well founded.

It is not known for sure what the family has eaten, but amanita phalloides (the death cap) is a good bet, as it is the Danish toadstool that kills the most people.

Thais living in Denmark are particularly prone to mistaking it for an edible mushroom that they know from back home.

Another possibility could be amanita virosa, also known as the ‘destroying angel’. Jan Kjæargaard from the Danish nature agency, Naturstyrelsen, suggests there are more of them around than usual at the moment.

“They are some of the most toxic fungi we have. They taste good, but are extremely poisonous. Even if you’ve only eaten a little bit, they are deadly,” he said.

 

Related News



Latest News

National
Economic growth all over Denmark, new statistics show
Local
The lions’ share: Horse owners queuing up to offer their equine friends up as lion feed
Business
Denmark moves up world shipping nation rankings
National
Tragedy strikes as two children die after eating poisonous fungi

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved