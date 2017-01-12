 Train drivers may strike again on Monday – The Post

Train drivers may strike again on Monday

Commuters whose patience was sorely tried this Monday when train drivers went on strike should prepare themselves for a possible rerun

A train standing still at an empty platform could be the reality on Monday (photo: Paul Sullivan/Flickr)
April 3rd, 2019 9:17 am| by Stephen Gadd
Anyone going to work on Monday April 8 by train should keep a close eye on the media, as it is more than likely that they will have to make alternative transport arrangements.

The long-running dispute between Danish rail operator DSB and its train drivers over working conditions, as well as the number of shop stewards permitted, is far from over.

A press release sent by DSB employees on Friday has warned of a possible strike if matters are not resolved.

READ ALSO: No trains east of Odense or across the whole of Zealand

“If DSB continues to deny us the right to shop stewards, there will be no work again on Monday April 8 during the same timeframe,” said the press release.

No planes either
In other news, SAS pilots are also threatening strike action on April 26 after negotiations between their union and the airline broke down. The strike will apply to pilots in Denmark, Norway and Sweden.

A mediation process is currently in progress, but if it is not successful, the strike will start on April 26.

According to the pilots, the strike is mainly about working hours. Most pilots have no control over when and how long they have to work, the head of the Danish pilot association, René Arpe, told TV2 Nyheder.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
