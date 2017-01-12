 Train plans back on track – The Post

Train plans back on track

Togfonden will drastically cut travel times between major cities

It’s been quite a week for rail travel in Denmark (photo: Oxyman)
July 9th, 2019 6:11 pm| by Ruchi Pujari

Togfonden is back on track after being sidelined by Dansk Folkeparti.

The plan will ensure that passengers can travel between Denmark’s four major cities – Copenhagen-Odense, Odense-Aarhus, Aarhus-Aalborg, and Odense-Esbjerg – in just one hour.

The minister of transport, Benny Engelbrecht, told DR that the parties behind the settlement are meeting after the summer holidays in order to get the second phase of the agreement started.

“It is clear that there are some unresolved things in Phase two of Togfonden,” he added.

Togfonden’s goal is to facilitate services that are more stable, more timely and faster.

Engelbrecht acknowledges that there are still major challenges for the Danish rail network to overcome.



Latest News

National
Denmark condemned in human rights ruling
National
Train plans back on track
National
One in ten Danish motorists have a casual attitude towards drink driving – study
Activities
Coming up Soon at About Town: Shakespeare’s most heinous villain

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved