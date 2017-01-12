Transfer roundup: FCK and FCM shell out as title race begins in earnest

With the Superliga set to kick off once again following the winter break, the two-horse race for the title is heating up for real following an active winter transfer window for FC Copenhagen and FC Midtjylland.

The Lions had already signed Guillermo Varela from Penarol in Uruguay, and they netted a second big signing, Croatian under-21 midfielder Robert Mudrazija, from Osijek this week.

FCK meanwhile sold Jan Gregus to Minnesota United and Kenan Kodro to Athletic Club Bilbao and sent a trio of youngsters – Carlo Holse, Mads Roerslev and Aboubakar Keita – on loan to Esbjerg, Vendsyssel and Belgian outfit Oud-Heverlee.

Boys from Brazil

Currently three points behind FCK in the table, FC Midtjylland were among the most active movers and shakers during the window – and they are developing a particular penchant for the Brazilian market.

FCM had already secured on-loan starlet Evander on a permanent basis early in the window and they followed that up by signing Junior Brumado from Bahia and Patrick from Flamengo – the latter a loan deal with a clause to buy. The Wolves also sold promising young right back Alexander Munksgaard to AGF Aarhus.

Significant moves by other Superliga clubs included Brøndby losing captain Johan Larsson to French side Guingamp on a free transfer, Vejle bringing in Serhii Hryn from Shakhtar Donetsk, FCN offloading Andreas Skovgaard to Heerenveen, OB Odense inking Frederik Tingager, and Horsens signing Nicolai Brock-Madsen from Birmingham.

Among the more prominent transfers involving Danes abroad, Lukas Lerager joined Serie A side Genoa on loan, Jacob Rasmussen was sold to Fiorentina by Empoli, Anders Dreyer joined St Mirren on loan from Brighton, and Bjørn Paulsen left Swedish side Hammarby for Ingolstadt in Germany.