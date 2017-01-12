Transfer shock: Bendtner moves to Norway

No, it’s not an April 1 cracker. You never quite know what Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner is going to do next, but even this one is a bit of a shocker.
The misfit footballer has left English Championship side Nottingham Forest and signed for Norwegian giants Rosenborg.
Bendtner has signed a three-year contract with the reigning Norwegian champions following a poor spell with Forest that yielded just two goals in 17 games.
The 29-year-old hasn’t played for Forest recently and claimed that a move to Rosenborg was exactly what he needed.
“It’s a kind of stability that I’ve been missing since my time with Arsenal, and now we will see if I can experience it again,” he said.
“I can promise one thing: I’m still hungry for football and hungry for scoring goals.”
It started as a joke
The big Dane will link up with fellow Danes Mike Jensen and Jacob Rasmussen at Rosenborg, which initially wasn’t very hopeful at landing Bendtner.
“It started purely as a joke,” Rosenborg coach Kåre Ingebrigtsen told VG newspaper.
“It was just a wild idea: a name that was tossed out there. We discussed it and put it away, but after an hour we agreed to give it a chance. The worst we could get was a no.”