Transfer shock: Bendtner moves to Norway

The Lord signs on at Lerkendal as Rosenborg comes calling

Bendtner ready to bounce back in the Tippeligaen (photo: Rosenborg)
March 7th, 2017 9:04 am| by Christian W
No, it’s not an April 1 cracker. You never quite know what Danish striker Nicklas Bendtner is going to do next, but even this one is a bit of a shocker.

The misfit footballer has left English Championship side Nottingham Forest and signed for Norwegian giants Rosenborg.



Bendtner has signed a three-year contract with the reigning Norwegian champions following a poor spell with Forest that yielded just two goals in 17 games.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played for Forest recently and claimed that a move to Rosenborg was exactly what he needed.

“It’s a kind of stability that I’ve been missing since my time with Arsenal, and now we will see if I can experience it again,” he said.

“I can promise one thing: I’m still hungry for football and hungry for scoring goals.”

It started as a joke
The big Dane will link up with fellow Danes Mike Jensen and Jacob Rasmussen at Rosenborg, which initially wasn’t very hopeful at landing Bendtner.

“It started purely as a joke,” Rosenborg coach Kåre Ingebrigtsen told VG newspaper.

“It was just a wild idea: a name that was tossed out there. We discussed it and put it away, but after an hour we agreed to give it a chance. The worst we could get was a no.”

