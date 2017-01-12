Transport Round-Up: Fewer fines for texting whilst cycling than reported on social media?

During the same week in mid-September that the police confirmed they would be targeting distracted motorists – particularly those using their mobiles whilst driving – stories started to circulate on social media that the police are fining cyclists for using their phones whilst pedalling.

This, of course, caused outrage among many users of sites such as the Facebook page Expats in Copenhagen, but according to the results of a recent Aarhus initiative between September 30 and October 13, the police have bigger priorities when targeting misbehaving cyclists, even though the offence could land you a 1,000 kroner fine.

Of the 254 cyclists recently fined during the ‘Styr Udenom’ campaign by Østjyllands Politi in the east Jutland city, only two were fined for using their mobile phones. Given the number of cyclists who routinely text between the lights, this isn’t very many.

No traps this time?

However, there may be a good reason for this, as the police tend to catch cyclists by laying traps, so the reason why 114 cyclists were fined for cycling on the pavement is not because they were randomly caught, but because the police were targeting areas where is it common practice.

The police often do this with one-way systems (69 fines for cycling in the wrong direction) and areas with restricted access (39), like pedestrian zones.

Some 11 were fined for cycling in the wrong part of the street, six for turning through a red light (normally a popular place for traps), and three for not having the correct lights (presumably the traps were mostly conducted in the daytime).

Lighthouse relocated to give it another 40 years of life

The famous Rubjerg Knude Fyr lighthouse in north Jutland has been moved to save it from crashing into the North Sea. Its journey to a new safer location took five hours, drawing media from all over the world, including Australia – here to marvel at Danish ingenuity instead of racism for a change. The Guardian newspaper – not to miss out on a Danish story with such stunning Nordic Noirish backdrops – entitled its piece as “How to move a 120-year-old lighthouse from A to B”. While over on the RTE website in Ireland, one of its readers compared the live feed to “watching paint dry”. The lighthouse’s future should be guaranteed for another 40 years before erosion catches up with it again.

Electric scooter injury list growing: but how many is too many?

Every time journalists have been short of a story this year, they’ve called up a hospital to get a recap on the number of injuries caused by electric scooters. The result is not so much a national injury figure, but more a number that sounds bad. Bispebjerg & Frederiksberg Hospital in Copenhagen, for example, estimates it has had 50 admission to A&E, of which almost half have suffered head injuries. Odense University Hospital started registering electric scooters in July and has since recorded 28 admissions. The figures might make compelling reading for the transport minister, Benny Engelbrecht, who is currently meeting with a number of municipalities as part of the government’s appraisal of the electric scooters’ trial year. Some doctors are recommending that wearing a helmet should be mandatory.

A city bike we can all share at no cost – to our pocket or the environment

A new kind of city bike has been launched and it is absolutely free to use. ‘Green’, a shared bike made from recycled parts, was launched by Free Bike Share Community on October 10 during a climate march held in conjunction with the C40 World Mayor Summit in Copenhagen, with more set to follow. Users of the bike are encouraged by a sign on the bike to “ride me, share me, care for me”. Free Bike Share Community is confident that bikes like ‘Green’ can “increase the usage of shared mobility and also make the bikes available to those who cannot afford the paid alternatives, all contributing to making the city more livable”. However, they conceded that a similar venture in Amsterdam in the 1960s failed because the bikes were either decommissioned by the police or thrown in a canal.