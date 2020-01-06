Transport Round-Up: New City Ring Metro line to be shut from January 12-26

On New Year’s Eve, thousands of Copenhageners dispensed with their bicycles and gladly caught the new M3 Cityringen Metro line to their party of choice.

But let’s hope they haven’t thrown away their crash helmet just yet (particularly if they’re going to celebrate Burns Night) as transport operator Metroselskabet has decided to close the 17-station City Circle Line for the entire duration of Weeks 3 and 4, starting on January 12.

In the absence of the service, additional buses will be laid on to transport Copenhageners between the stations, with at least one service every four minutes during rush hour.

M4 testing ahead of spring opening

The M3 links the city centre to the districts of Østerbro, Nørrebro, Vesterbro and Frederiksberg, and so far it has proved to be very popular with Copenhageners and visitors to the capital.

Metroselskabet feels the closure is necessary to enable safe testing of the new M4 line that links the city centre to Nordhavn.

The line is scheduled to open in the spring, according to Metroselskabet, and an official opening day will be confirmed soon.

Bus operators unaware of source of lithium

An investigation conducted by Danwatch and Amnesty International reveals that none of the major bus operators in the capital, Aarhus or Roskilde know where the lithium used by their electric buses comes from. According to their findings, a fair proportion of the world’s lithium, an essential component of the batteries used to power electric vehicles, is mined by child labourers in Chilean and Congolese mines.

Train operator switches off Wi-Fi on S-trains

DSB switched off its Wi-Fi network on its S-train rail network in Greater Copenhagen at the end of the year due to low usage by customers. First introduced in 2012 on the S-trains, the Wi-Fi network was used by less than 1 percent of the travellers in November – approximately 1,000 out of the 350,000 journeys made.

Final report on fatal accident on Great Belt: Trailer was not locked

Investigators have concluded that a trailer on the freight train that collided with a passenger service on the Great Belt Bridge rail accident in strong winds on 2 January 2019, which killed eight people, was not properly locked. Additionally, the report carried out by the Accident Investigation Board Denmark in mid-December determined that improper maintenance was to blame. Stricter guidelines, particularly regarding locking mechanisms on trailers, are expected in the wake of the accident.

Fewer taxis in rural Denmark

The transport minister, Benny Engelbrecht, has promised he will this year arrest the declining number of taxis in rural areas. “I know it’s a challenge here and now. We cannot solve this Christmas, but we must do so before next Christmas,” he told DR. According to Danmarks Statistik figures cited by DR News, taxi numbers are on the slide in most rural areas. Most blame the new Taxi Law that came into force at the beginning of 2018.

Last voyage for train on ferry

After 147 years of service between Denmark and Germany, the train linking Lolland and Fehmarn has set off on its final voyage. DSB’s ‘EuroCity Train 39’ boarded the Scandlines ferry Princess Benedikte on December 14 at 20:13. The decision was taken by DSB due to the massive work on the construction of the upcoming Fehmarn Belt tunnel, which is expected to be completed by the end of the decade and take over all train traffic to Germany.

Øresund commuter numbers on the rise

Øresund commuter travelcard sales increased by 5.7 percent between December 2018 and November 2019, compared to the previous year, according to data released by Skånetrafiken. Meanwhile, the number of commuters taking their cars across the Øresund Bridge fell by 3.2 percent.