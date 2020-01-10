Travel Round-Up: Catching more planes and flying increasingly further

For every person who no longer flies, there seem to be ten business people who are constantly in the air, so maybe it’s no surprise to learn that the number of foreign and Danish passengers departing from Danish airports has increased by 20 percent over the last four years.

More worrying, though, is that more people are taking long and medium-haul flights than ever before, according to Danmarks Statistik.

The number taking medium-haul flights – typically between 2,000 and 3,000 km away to the likes of north Africa – has grown by 35 percent from 3.2 to 4.3 million a year.

And the number taking journeys to destinations between 3,000 and 5,000 km away has grown by 31 percent.

READ ALSO: PLAY-time at CPH Airport: New budget airline circling

Hope in the numbers

Nevertheless, flying less is clearly trending in Scandinavia – not least in Sweden, where it is more punitive on the wallet to fly, and in Denmark the number of journeys to destinations less than 550 km away has only increased by 7 percent over the last four years.

According to Danmarks Statistik consultant Peter Ottosen, this indicated that many are finding “realistic and more climate-friendly alternatives such as, for example, car, bus or train”.

Nevertheless, only 4 percent of Danes are currently using buses, trains and ships when making business or pleasure trips outside Denmark, compared to 13 percent inside.

The car is the most popular option domestically, with 71 percent using it, although 16 percent are still using planes.

Girl power kicks off drilling on Sydhavn extension of the Metro line

Work has begun on the Sydhavn section of the M4, an extension of the latest Copenhagen Metro line – which is due to open this spring and take passengers as far north as Nordhavn – through five stations heading south. Two heavy tunnel boring machines have been placed in a large hole 30 metres underground in Sydhavn. As is tradition, the machines have been given feminine names. ‘Inge Lehmann’ and ‘Olivia Nielsen’ were chosen from a list of 500 submissions. The former was a geophysicist and the latter was a trade unionist. Some 4.5 km of drilling lies in wait ahead of the anticipated opening of the extension in 2024.

Airline introduces service specifically aimed at EU politicians

DAT is introducing a new air route between Copenhagen and Strasbourg from February – principally to make it easier for politicians to travel to the European Parliament. The new service will operate on Monday and Thursday every third week in order to coincide with EU parliamentary meetings. The route is also open to the public.

CNN does like a good Danish castle … and hunting lodges as well

CNN has published a glowing piece commending Denmark’s castles. It mentioned Rosenborg, Kronborg, Frederiksborg, Fredensborg, Amalienborg, Christiansborg, Rosenborg and the ruins of Hammershus on Bornholm. The list also included Ermitage in Dyrehaven, which it conceded is a hunting lodge, not a castle. See the list here.

Twelve months after championing Copenhagen, Lonely Planet hails Vejle

Vejle has been named the country’s most underrated city by Lonely Planet. Just 12 months after hailing Copenhagen as the top destination of 2019, the guide book warns that it would be a mistake to spend all of their time there. “Spend a few hours wandering the streets of Vejle and you will discover a microcosm of what Denmark is best known for,” it promises. “Innovative art and design, dazzling architecture and a culinary scene that includes everything from affordable food markets to fine restaurants.”

Unsung Haderslev one of the country’s most popular resorts

Haderslev in the region of Southern Denmark is one of the country’s most popular resorts with Danish tourists, according to Dansk Kyst- og Naturturisme. Only Sæby and Skagen in the northernmost part of Denmark out-performed the resort, with 81 percent of all reviewers giving Haderslev an overall score of nine or ten out of ten. At the bottom of the list, in contrast, were the island of Rømø and Møgeltønder, which are also located in Southern Denmark.