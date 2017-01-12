Travel Round-Up: Selling Copenhagen’s trendy city districts to young tourists

SAS is backing a new VisitDenmark campaign to encourage more young foreign tourists to visit trendy Copenhagen districts such as Vesterbro and Nørrebro.

Specifically, the target customer is a young urban professional, aged 25-35, from Sweden, Norway, the UK, France or Italy.

SAS and other media will show adverts offering 30-second perspectives of locals in four districts (also Østerbro and Frederiksberg), as VisitDenmark is keen to present “moods, inspiration and everyday lives”.

Singapore Airlines confirms more flights

Singapore Airlines has confirmed that in response to growing demand it will be offering daily flights between Singapore and Copenhagen from January 2. Previously the service, which will use a brand new Airbus A350-900 and offer 42 business class seats (along with 24 premium economy and 187 economy), was just five days a week, using a Boeing B777-300.

Swedish company snaps up Copenhagen Admiral Hotel

Swedish Midstar Hotels has snapped up the Copenhagen Admiral Hotel on Toldbodgade in a deal valuing the building at 873 million kroner. Over the past five years, the 366-room hotel has yielded a profit of 250 million for its owner, CAH Holding. While the Copenhagen Admiral Hotel opened in 1978, the building dates back to 1787. Swedish Midstar Hotels owns 25 hotels in Denmark, Norway and Sweden – including the Marienlyst Strandhotel in Helsingør, which it bought in January.

SAS’s dedicated museum makes global top ten list

The SAS Museum in Oslo, which is located close to the Norwegian capital’s main airport, has been included on a list compiled by CNN of single airline-dedicated museums. Number one is a museum dedicated to the now defunct TWA in Kansas City. The SAS Museum may only be open two days a week (Tue & Sun), but it is well worth a visit, according to CNN. Among the exhibits are a section dedicated to the Danish co-parent company DDL, a complete overview of how SAS uniforms have changed since its launch in 1946, a large collection of aircraft models, and several engines.

New hotel to generate 100 jobs

The opening of the 605-room Comfort Hotel Copenhagen Airport next year will generate around 100 jobs. Expected to open in August, the 1.2 billion hotel belongs to Norwegian Nordic Choice Hotels, which also operates the nearby Clarion Hotel Copenhagen Airport. Overseeing matters as the CEO is Karina Living, 49, the former CCO at the Copenhagen Absalon Hotel Group.