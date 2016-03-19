 Trump accession is the end of the world as we know it, warns Danish bank – The Post

Trump accession is the end of the world as we know it, warns Danish bank

Resetting and formation of new trade and economic alliances will be complicated, contends Danske Bank Markets

Meet the new boss (photo: Gage Skidmore)
January 20th, 2017 5:57 pm| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Brexit and the inauguration of Donald Trump as president of the United States may mark the end of a world order that has existed since the end of World War II.

That’s the opinion of Danske Bank Markets in an analysis released today, the same day that Donald Trump takes office in the US.



“This week could very easily mark the end of the world as we know it,” reads the report.

“This week’s events will likely dissolve the traditional economic and political global alliances that we have become accustomed to since World War II.”

Welcome to the new world order
The changing world order that brings Russia to the forefront and could further diminish the  power of the EU is a huge risk to economic development, said Danske Bank Markets.

READ MORE: Seven out of ten Danes fear Trump

“We believe that the resetting and formation of new trade and economic alliances are complicated and therefore, in our opinion, may pose considerable risks to the global economic recovery, both in the short and long term.”

Related News


Latest News

National
Trump accession is the end of the world as we know it, warns Danish bank
Arctic
Eastern Greenland saw record-high temperatures in 2016
National
Danish weekend weather looking like a Bill Withers song
News
Mio Dio! Danes can learn to gesticulate like Italians

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved