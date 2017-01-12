 Trump’s threat to tear up nuclear treaty worries Danish foreign minister – The Post

Trump’s threat to tear up nuclear treaty worries Danish foreign minister

If the US President makes good his threat we could be heading for a new nuclear arms race

Let’s hope we’re not going back to the era of Dr Strangelove (photo: Dr. Strangelove/Columbia Pictures)
October 22nd, 2018 10:21 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Once again US President Donald Trump has managed to put the cat amongst the pigeons and disconcert his NATO allies.

The INF treaty, an agreement signed between the US and Russia to limit intermediate-range nuclear missiles, is in danger because President Trump has indicated that he wants to do away with it.

Trump stated his intention at a recent campaign meeting in Nevada.

Here we go again
In a written comment to TV2 Nyheder, the Danish foreign minister, Anders Samuelsen, regrets the move, pointing out that the treaty has played a major part in disarmament and the stability of the region.

“As recently as this summer’s NATO meeting, Denmark and the other NATO members indicated their support for US efforts to get Russia to abide by the treaty once again. Like everyone else, I had hoped that a solution could be found,” said Samuelsen.

The minister expects the treaty will be on the agenda at NATO’s meeting in December.

“It would be a significant challenge if once again we have an intermediate-range missile arms race in Europe. That is something that Denmark would be very much affected by,” added Samuelsen.

Big bang theory
Socialdemokratiet’s foreign policy spokesperson, Nick Hækkerup, finds the news “deeply problematic”.

“We can risk that the US develops new intermediate-range missiles and the Russians and Chinese build new ones as a countermeasure,” said Hækkerup.

“That will bring back the arms race that we had during the Cold War and make the world a less safe place,” he added.

The original agreement was signed by President Ronald Reagan and his Soviet counterpart Mikhail Gorbachev. It was seen as a big step towards normalising East-West relations as it forbade both Russia and the US from deploying intermediate-range missiles.

Since then, both countries have accused each other of violating the treaty.

Related News



Latest News

International
Trump’s threat to tear up nuclear treaty worries Danish foreign minister
International
From Russia with passion
Business Opinions
Danish Capital in 2018: Trade tiff with China up in the air
International
Margrethe Vestager on the importance of ensuring a fair deal for all the EU’s consumers

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved