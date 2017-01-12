Turkish diplomat summoned to Foreign Ministry following blacklist allegations

The Foreign Ministry yesterday summoned Turkey’s chargé d’affaires in Denmark following allegations that a number of Danes with Turkish roots fear being blacklisted by the Turkish authorities for speaking out against the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the meeting, the Turkish chargé d’affaires was made aware that the Danish government was very concerned about the allegations and that, if proven, the registration and reporting of citizens in Denmark to foreign nations, including Turkey, would be punishable.