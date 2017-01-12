Turkish embassy attackers convicted and deported

Four men were convicted at the Copenhagen City Court this morning for their Molotov cocktail attack on the Turkish embassy in Østerbro in March 2018.

Three men received prison sentences of 1 year and 9 months. The fourth man received a custodial sentence of 1 year and 6 months.

All four will be deported from Denmark and banned from entering the country for 12 years.

Fiery New Year

The men are part of the Kurdish community in Denmark, DR Nyheder reports.

One of the men said he had planned to celebrate the Kurdish New Year but went instead to meet the other three men when he heard of an operation by Turkish military forces in Afrin, a Kurdish canton in northwestern Syria.

The four drove around Copenhagen before coming up with the idea to throw petrol bombs at the embassy. A total of seven Molotov cocktails were thrown.

The embassy building sustained slight fire damage, but no one was injured.

Also unwelcome

In related news, a 16-year-old Pakistani boy has been deported for stabbing a 14-year-old boy in Dyrehavsbakken in Klampenborg last May. The incident was almost fatal.

The boy was convicted of robbery and assault and sentenced by the High Court of Eastern Denmark to three years and six months imprisonment.

According to court papers, the youth came to Denmark when he was seven or eight years old.