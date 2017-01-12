Turks, Poles and Syrians lead Denmark’s immigration statistics

According to the latest figures from the national statistics keeper Danmarks Statistik, every seventh resident in Denmark is either an immigrant or a direct descendant of an immigrant.

The group accounting for the highest number of immigrants and their descendants in Denmark is the Turks with almost 64,000, followed by Poland (over 48,000), Syria (over 42,000), and then Germany, Romania and Iraq (all over 33,000).

Lebanon (over 27,000), Pakistan (over 25,000), Bosnia and Herzegovina (over 23,000), Iran and Somalia (both over 21,000) and Afghanistan (over 19,000) completed the top 12.

Recent conflict has been a major catalyst for many of the nationalities, including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Lebanon, Iran and Somalia (there were only a few immigrants from these countries in 1980).

Job opportunities have also accounted for a jump in several groups, such as Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Bulgaria and Turkey.

READ ALSO: Immigrants want to ban criticism of religion in Denmark

Bolstering population growth

Meanwhile, other notable immigrant groups in Denmark included Norway and the UK (both over 17,000), Sweden (over 16,000), Vietnam (over 15,000), India and China (both over 14,000), Philippines (over 12,000), the US (over 10,000), Russia (over 7,000), Finland (over 4,000), Australia and Ireland (both over 2,000), Japan (over 1,900) and South Korea (over 1,600).

There are currently over 5.8 million people living in Denmark – up from over 4.9 million in 1980.

Over the past decade, the population has increased by 300,000 – a growth rate that has been particularly reinforced by immigrants and their descendants (269,000 compared to 26,000 ethnic Danes).

Check out the immigration figures to Denmark from all of the world’s countries in this DR Nyheder story here.

A recent survey revealed that half of the descendants of non-western immigrants in Denmark want to do away with the freedom to criticise religion.