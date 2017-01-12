 Two arrested in radio host murder case  – The Post

Two arrested in radio host murder case 

Nedim Yasar killing could still yield further arrests 

Nedim Yasar wrote an acclaimed book about his gang life (photo: Nedim Yasar/Facebook)
December 7th, 2018 9:01 am| by Christian W
Copenhagen Police yesterday arrested and charged two men with the murder of the former gang member and radio host Nedim Yasar last month. 

The two men, aged 24 and 25, were picked up by police in the Copenhagen area. It is unknown if the men have any direct relation to Yasar, who was gunned down in the Copenhagen district of Nordvest on November 19. 

The police also weren’t sure whether the two men had any gang affiliations. 

“The police are still investigating possible motives, so we can’t disclose whether further arrests will be made,” the city police wrote in a press release. 

Witnesses wanted 
Yasar was killed on Hejrevej and the police are interested in hearing from witnesses who were on the street or nearby Glentevej and Vibevej – where the perpetrators were parked in their getaway car before the shooting. 

The police also revealed that they believe the murder weapon to be a small-caliber revolver, while the getaway car was a dark blue VW Passat. 

The VW Passat has a faulty front left light and is fitted with some “special” alloy wheels. 

