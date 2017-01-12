Two Danish restaurants in world’s top 50

The legendary restaurant Noma may no longer be peddling its exquisite wares due to its ongoing relocation plans, but that doesn’t mean Danish cuisine has vanished from the palate of food connoisseurs.

At the 2017 World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards show yesterday, the two Danish restaurants Geranium and Relæ were named among the top 50 eateries on the planet at the ceremony in Melbourne, Australia.

And both made improvements on their rankings last year. Geranium jumped up nine spots to 19th, while Relæ moved up one place to 39th. Another Danish restaurant, Kadeau, cracked the top 100 for the first time, coming in 94th.

“Proud to be number 19 on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list,” Geranium wrote on Facebook.

“Congratulations to all of the restaurants and to the team back home in Copenhagen! #worlds50best.”

READ MORE: Noma names Gambian dishwasher a partner in its business

New York winner

There’s still a long way to go to reach those upper echelons that Noma enjoyed in recent years though. From 2009-2015, Noma dominated the list, finishing first on four occasions (2010-2012 and 2014), second in 2013 and third in 2009 and 2015.

The New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park finished top of the rankings – the first US restaurant to do so since 2004 – followed by last year’s winner Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy) and 2013 and 2015 winner El Celler De Can Roca (Girona, Spain) in third.

Over 1,000 experts from around the world have sent in their votes for the restaurants indicating where they’ve eaten their best meal in the past 18 months. Armed with 10 votes each, the group of experts mainly consists of chefs, food reviewers, gastronomes and gourmet experts.