Two fishermen rescued from the sea north of Skagen

Two fishermen were rescued on Wednesday morning from the sea north of Skagen – the northernmost point of the Jutland peninsula.
A helicopter rescue team pulled them from a lifeboat after a ferry had spotted the light from their flare gun.
The men went sailing in a small fishing vessel, which started to take on water and eventually sunk.
“The two people on board managed to get their survival suits on and got into a lifeboat,” stated the officer on duty.
The Defence Operation Centre was notified at about 04:30 on Wednesday morning.
The two men escaped the incident uninjured.