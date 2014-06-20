 Two fishermen rescued from the sea north of Skagen – The Post

Two fishermen rescued from the sea north of Skagen

They were spotted by a ferry whilst drifting on a lifeboat

Skagen is the northernmost point of the Jutland peninsula (photo: Martin Olsson)
March 22nd, 2017 6:25 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Two fishermen were rescued on Wednesday morning from the sea north of Skagen – the northernmost point of the Jutland peninsula.

A helicopter rescue team pulled them from a lifeboat after a ferry had spotted the light from their flare gun.



The men went sailing in a small fishing vessel, which started to take on water and eventually sunk.

“The two people on board managed to get their survival suits on and got into a lifeboat,” stated the officer on duty.

The Defence Operation Centre was notified at about 04:30 on Wednesday morning.

The two men escaped the incident uninjured.

