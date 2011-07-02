 Two killed in Herlev shooting – The Post

Two killed in Herlev shooting

Details still surfacing as part of an ongoing police investigation in the Copenhagen suburb

Stolen Audi seen rushing away from the scene of the shootings. (photo: Vestegnens Politi)
June 26th, 2019 2:29 pm| by Emile Young

Two men were killed in a shooting on Tuesday at 17:50 in Herlev, confirmed the Western Suburbs Police via Twitter.

Police arrived on the scene to find one man critically wounded, who was soon declared dead, and a second man severely wounded. The second man was transported to hospital where he died shortly afterwards.

A Renault with a Swedish licence plate was hit by several of the shots fired, but the deputy police inspector does not wish to speculate about its part in the shootings at this point.

A grey stolen Audi was seen speeding away from the scene and subsequently located on Skodborgvej in Nærum.

Details are still surfacing in connection with the shootings, and the police do not wish to speculate on the motive or the killer’s identity at this time.

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
