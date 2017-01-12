 Two more arrests in connection with Nordhavn explosion – The Post

Two more arrests in connection with Nordhavn explosion

The arrest of two more Swedes brings the total number of suspects up to four

The damage to the tax authority building was comprehensive (photo: Christian Wenande)
August 23rd, 2019 2:21 pm| by TheCopenhagenPost

Swedish police arrested two men yesterday in connection with the Skattestyrelsen explosion in Copenhagen in Nordhavn.

The new arrests, two Swedes aged 22 and 27,were confirmed by Copenhagen Police via Twitter – but unfortunately no further information is being released at this time. It remains unclear as to what the motives of the bomber or bombers may be at this time.  

Custody decision
With Swedish and Copenhagen Police working closely together on the case, it is to be decided by noon on Saturday if the men will be remanded in custody.
The two are charged with being responsible for the August 6 explosion at Skattestyrelsen in the Copenhagen district of Nordhavn.  

Four suspects – one at large
Yesterday’s arrests bring the total number of suspects up to four.

They follow the earlier arrest of a 22-year-old man on August 14, whose extradition to Denmark was confirmed by a judge on Friday.

There remains one person of interest, a 23-year-old man, who is internationally wanted. 

The investigation continues.



Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
