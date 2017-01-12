 Two of the world’s top five best restaurants are in Copenhagen – The Post

Two of the world’s top five best restaurants are in Copenhagen

Noma returns with a bang and Geranium powers into fifth

Guess who’s back (photo: Twitter: Noma)
June 25th, 2019 5:19 pm| by Christian W

Today was a special day for Danish gastronomy as two Copenhagen restaurants Noma and Geranium both came in the top five at the 2019 World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards ceremony in Singapore.

After taking a few years off due to renovations and a move to a new location, Noma head chef René Redzepi returned to the upper echelons of gastronomy today, coming in second, while Geranium made a massive jump from 19th last year to fifth.

Now called Noma 2.0 following its move and new concept, the restaurant was recognised as the best in the world in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2014, firmly positioning Copenhagen as one of the top cities in the world to enjoy the delights of Nordic gastronomy.

Redzepi wasn’t present in Singapore himself, but trusted long-time dishwasher and Noma partner Ali Sonko to make the trip over to represent the restaurant.

New location, new chance
Noma is actually in the ‘Best of The Best’ hall of fame, a list for all of the previous winners, making it ineligible for the competition. However, because it moved location, Noma 2.0 was in contention this year.

Geranium, which has been leading the pack of top Danish restaurants since Noma took a hiatus, also had a cracking result, sealing its best ever placing at the awards after just sneaking into the top 20 last year.

Two Copenhagen restaurants in the top five further underlines the Danish capital’s position as an absolute peak dining destination.

Restaurants ranked 51-120 had already been revealed before the finale and four Danish eateries managed to squeeze in, with Relæ coming 56th, Amass ranked 85th, Restaurant 108 at 89th, and Kadeau at 105th.

The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards are based on the votes of 1,040 chefs, gastronomists and journalists, who have all voted for their top 10.

The top restaurant in the world award went to Mirazur of France.

