Two out of three Danes endure physical pain at work

Elsewhere, Copenhagen mayor wants a limit on the number of unhealthy night shifts that can be worked

Sitting all day is not great for the body (photo: Pixabay)
June 18th, 2019

A topic that came up a lot in the recent general election was pensions – particularly the nature of job that Mette Frederiksen and Socialdemokratiet would approve for early retirement.

Should it be reserved for those who work in physically-demanding jobs like bricklayers and scaffolding workers, or mentally-exhausting jobs like being a teacher or social worker?

Amid the confusion, Frederiksen was pretty clear you have to be worn-out to be considered for early retirement.

Misery on the mouse
Well, a new monkey wrench has been tossed into the machinery today, as a HK union survey reveals that two out of three Danes with office jobs suffer from physical pain – brought about by sitting down in front of a computer all day, clicking the old mouse and putting pressure on the back, neck and shoulders.

Tina Lambretch, the head of physio association Danske Fysioterapeuter, recognises that injury and pain caused by office work is an issue that is on the rise.

“You could say that two-thirds of HK Stats members feeling worn-down or in pain is a high share, but then again it doesn’t surprise me when you compare it with the rest of the public,” Lambretch told A4 Arbejdsmiljø.

READ ALSO: Report: People with a long working life are less worn out

Shift on night shifts
In related news, Copenhagen’s deputy mayor for health and care, Sisse Marie Welling, has announced she intends to tackle problems related to unhealthy night work.

Welling contends that the common practice of seven night-shifts in a row is too harsh, calling for fewer consecutive nights (maximum of four), less physical tasks and having the opportunity to take power naps at work.

Welling points to research that indicates there is a link between night work and the risk of developing diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disease, as well as increased work-related accidents.

