 Two potential coronavirus cases placed in quarantine on Danish soil - The Post

Two potential coronavirus cases placed in quarantine on Danish soil

Pair arrived at Roskilde Airport this morning, while another Dane, who has started showing symptoms, has been detained in Belgium

Wuhan – where the virus is believed to have originated from (photo: 于/Yu 回/Hui)
February 3rd, 2020 3:04 pm| by Dominie McIntosh

Two Danes judged to be potentially carrying the coronavirus were placed into 14 days of home quarantine upon their arrival in Denmark this morning.

Early morning arrival
Landing at Roskilde Airport, just after 01:00, the two were evaluated by representatives from Styrelsen for Patientsikkerhed, the agency for patient safety.

Although symptomless, they were assessed to be of a high risk.

Whilst in precautionary quarantine, the two are required to stay indoors, where the health authorities will continue to monitor their condition.

Eight of their co-travellers, meanwhile, were evaluated to be of a low risk, and they have accordingly been allowed to return to their everyday lives.

One Dane remains in Belgium
The two were in a group of 11 Danes evacuated from the Hubei Province by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Travelling first on a French plane to the South of France, they then flew to a military airport in Brussels.

All but one went on to arrive in Roskilde this morning.

The remaining evacuee, a Wuhan Dane, was hospitalised in Brussels after presenting symptoms.

Awaiting test results, this individual has yet to return to Denmark.

 

Related News



Latest News

National
Warm winter continues to rewrite Danish weather history
International
Two potential coronavirus cases placed in quarantine on Danish soil
Activities
Opera Review: This time the travesty came well before the ending
National
Foreigners getting more SU benefits in Denmark than ever before

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved