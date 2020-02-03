Two potential coronavirus cases placed in quarantine on Danish soil

Two Danes judged to be potentially carrying the coronavirus were placed into 14 days of home quarantine upon their arrival in Denmark this morning.

Early morning arrival

Landing at Roskilde Airport, just after 01:00, the two were evaluated by representatives from Styrelsen for Patientsikkerhed, the agency for patient safety.

Although symptomless, they were assessed to be of a high risk.

Whilst in precautionary quarantine, the two are required to stay indoors, where the health authorities will continue to monitor their condition.

Eight of their co-travellers, meanwhile, were evaluated to be of a low risk, and they have accordingly been allowed to return to their everyday lives.

One Dane remains in Belgium

The two were in a group of 11 Danes evacuated from the Hubei Province by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Travelling first on a French plane to the South of France, they then flew to a military airport in Brussels.

All but one went on to arrive in Roskilde this morning.

The remaining evacuee, a Wuhan Dane, was hospitalised in Brussels after presenting symptoms.

Awaiting test results, this individual has yet to return to Denmark.