UCPH students aced at Venture Cup Challenge for university startups

Annual competition helps students develop their innovative ideas into successful businesses

The team of OSAA Innovation was named the overall winner for its mobile IV solution (photo: Venture Cup Challenge)
February 9th, 2017 3:21 pm| by Lucie Rychla
Students from the University of Copenhagen (UCPH) have won in four out of seven categories at this year’s Venture Cup Challenge for university startups.

According to Natasha Bagger Sørensen, a communications officer at UCPH, it is a great achievement for the university, which has in recent years worked hard to integrate innovation and entrepreneurship into its education programs.



The annual Venture Cup competition provides a common platform for all Danish universities and helps students develop their ideas into successful businesses.

READ MORE: Danish innovation hubs receive top marks

Mobile intravenous solution
OSAA Innovation – a team of students from UCPH, Roskilde University and DTU –was named the overall winner and also won in the category ‘HealthTech’.

The team has developed a unique, fully-patented, mobile intravenous solution that is completely mechanical, safe and made out of reusable material. It gives patients a greater freedom of movement, as the drip bag with fluids does not have to be attached to a pole, but can be carried in a specially designed IV-GO box.

OSAA Innovation has received a 25,000 kroner reward, and two of its members will get a chance to present the idea in Silicon Valley, where they hope to attract investors.

UCPH students also won in the categories ‘GreenTech’ (for air purifying technology), ‘Products & Devices – active stage’ (for a male fertility app), and ‘Mobile & Web – active stage’ (for a digital booking of harbour facilities system).

Winners of Venture Cup Challenge 2017


OSAA Innovation (RUC, KU, DTU) – A fully patented mobile intravenous solution that is completely mechanical, safe and made out of reusable material. It gives patients a greater freedom of movement as the drip bag with fluids do not have to be attached to a pole but can be carried in a specially designed IV-GO box

AirVita Global (KU) – A technology that creates a safer and healthier air environment

Hallex Exchange Systems (CBS, DTU) – The system enables decentralisation of capital markets through blockchain technology by providing a trust-less trading system for digital assets with the speed of regular exchanges, but at much lower commission rates compared to those offered by existing centralised brokers

Male Fertility App (KU) – The app educates and guides men to increase their chances of having a baby without undergoing years of expensive fertility treatments

BlackBoxEfx (AAU) – A digital platform that allows users to share their work and help each other learn more about coding and digital signal processing. It enables people to create electronic instruments and effects online safely

Harba (CBS, KU) – A digital platform that provides sailors with an overview of harbours, allows them to book a berth in advance, and sends them info about the harbour’s facilities and their exact docking spot

MatEase (DTU, AAU) – A digital platform for industrial designers allowing them to make better and quicker materials selection for their products

 

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
