 Unbridled and free: Wild horses being released in Denmark – The Post

Unbridled and free: Wild horses being released in Denmark

Herd of 20 horses to be unleashed on Jutland nature area in October

Exmoors exiting Langeland for north Jutland (photo: Pixabay)
August 28th, 2019 7:00 pm| by Christian W

Garth Brooks once sang that “Wild horses just stay wild and her heart is all I break. Wild horses keep draggin’ me away.”

Well later this year you can drag yourself to north Jutland and fall in love with watching wild horses frolicking and galloping across the Danish landscape.

The environment minister, Lea Wermelin, has revealed that a herd of 20 wild horses will be released in the Lindenborg Ådal nature area in October.

”A more connected and wilder nature is high on my list of priorities. The unique nature at Lindenborg Ådal will soon offer horses grazing in a large area that stretches across forest and meadows,” said Wermelin.

Exmoors on Danish moors
The new group comes from a herd of Exmoor horses that has been living on the southern tip of Langeland since 2003, but which has grown too populated. The horses maintain themselves without human interference and help keep vegetation in check – to the benefit of flowers and insects.

The 225-hectare Lindenborg Ådal area was recently purchased by the state and will offer public access on a par with other Danish nature areas.

Until the area is properly fenced off next year, the horses will spend the upcoming winter in a temporary fenced-off enclosure.

