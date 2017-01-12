Under suspicion: Danish actor detained in the US

Roland Møller, who is attending Sunday’s Oscars ceremony as part of the contingent representing nominated film ‘Under Sandet’, was detained at LA International Airport for several hours where he was grilled about his criminal record.

He was interrogated for two hours by airport staff who wanted to know who he was and why he was coming to the US.

“It was funny when he asked why I was coming to the US and I told him that I was going to the Oscars,” Møller told DR. “He looked at me as if he didn’t believe me.”

Ask Google

The airport worker then googled Møller and discovered a photo of the Danish star standing alongside another actor, at which point he was immediately approved entry into the US.

Fortunately for Møller, the worker was a huge fan of his co-star in a forthcoming film, the South African actress Charlize Theron.

“He saw a photo of me with Charlize Theron, which is probably why I am sitting here today,” Møller said.

Moving on

The actor was prepared that the authorities might pull him aside because of his background. Møller was involved in Danish gang culture until 13 years ago.

“I’m not proud of my past, but I must learn to live with it and get the best out of it,” he said.

Møller and Theron’s film, ‘Atomic Blonde’, is coming out in late July in the US.