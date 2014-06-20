The credits of the 26 feature films being released in Denmark this coming year make grim reading for anyone championing the notion that the Nordic nation is a trailblazer for gender equality rights.

Only two are directed by women and just two have a female lead, and that’s a problem, according to Nanna Frank Rasmussen, a film reviewer for Jyllands-Posten newspaper, who is the head of the women’s rights advocacy organisation Women in Film and Television (WIFT).

“Film helps generate a mutual understanding of our society,” Rasmussen told Berlingske newspaper.