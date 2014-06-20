Denmark took a big nosedive in the annual The World Through Expat Eyes survey report (here in English) published yesterday by the global expat community network InterNations.

Denmark was among the nations to fall the furthest in the overall rankings compared to last year, slipping 11 spots from 39th to 50th out of 67 nations. Only the UAE, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Switzerland, Ireland and the US dropped further.

The Danish score was particularly impacted by its negative score in the Ease of Settling index, ranking 65th out of a possible 67 and faring poorly in the subcategories Feeling Welcome (64th out of 67), Friendliness (60), Finding Friends (67) and Language (50).