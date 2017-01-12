Unite for Europe sister act on the march in Copenhagen

If you’re a fan of the EU and have a hankering for a bit of a stroll this weekend, or if you’re perhaps just a tourist looking to see a bit of Copenhagen, there are plenty of options on offer.

It all kicks off on Saturday, when the Copenhagen Unite for Europe march starts at the statue of Winston Churchill in front of St Alban’s Church and heads along Langelinie (the Little Mermaid is there!), eventually ending up at the British Embassy.