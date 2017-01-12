 University increasingly seen as the best way forward in life – The Post

University increasingly seen as the best way forward in life

Young people are turning their backs on technical schools in favour of universities

Three hopeful students – but will all of them complete their courses? (photo: Mogens Engelund)
November 6th, 2017 11:54 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish companies could be facing an increasing shortage of home-grown industrial workers, a new analysis carried out by DI Business reveals.

READ ALSO: Record number of students admitted to university

Almost half the current generation of 18-year-olds want to go to university instead of taking a more vocational education at a technical school. In 1980, the figure was only 12 percent.

A serious imbalance
“There’s a great imbalance in the education system as far too few young people are going to a technical school after finishing their basic schooling,” noted Charlotte Rønhof, the deputy head of the confederation of Danish industry, Dansk Industri (DI).

“The road to university has become the major way forward for young people in the same way that an upper-secondary school education has.”

Through educational policies over the years, previous governments had set a target of 25 percent for the numbers going to university, and that goal has now been reached.

A lot of drop-outs
However, the percentage does not reflect the number of people who qualify, as there is a high drop-out rate at universities. In 1980, 5.6 percent of those who started a university course didn’t finish it, and that figure had risen to 13 percent in 2005.

“We would urge universities to impose tougher admission criteria so that we avoid taking in young people without the prerequisite academic abilities with the subsequent dropping-out levels that follow,” added Rønhof.

Related News



Latest News

National
Jackals bringing dangerous ticks to Denmark
Business
Consumers want to buy Danish again, analysis shows
News
Sports News in Brief: Toothless Lions toppled in New Firm clash
National
University increasingly seen as the best way forward in life

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved