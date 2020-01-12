 Uproar as Soleimani commemoration to be held in Copenhagen - The Post

Uproar as Soleimani commemoration to be held in Copenhagen

It’s like honouring Osama Bin Laden, contends politician

Naser Khader wants the Imam Ali Mosque in Nordvest to be closed if it continues its pro-Iran stances (photo: Facebook/Naser Khader)
January 12th, 2020 12:45 pm| by Christian W

Just over a week following his death in a US drone strike in Iraq, the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani is to be commemorated at City Hall Square today at 18:00.

According to a Facebook page, a small group of people (10-100) would turn up and police have little information regarding the event.

One person who definitely won’t be going is Konservative MP Naser Khader, who describes the event as being “deeply, deeply reprehensible”.

“I’m not saying it should be banned. I’m just critical about them doing it. It’s like commemorating Osama bin Laden,” Khader told DR Nyheder.

“It’s a lack of respect for all the victims this man had on his conscience.”

Khader urged the Justice Ministry to close the Imam Ali Mosque in Copenhagen – it has promoted the event – if it doesn’t cut ties to Iran.

READ ALSO: Denmark pulling troops out of Iraq

Go back to Iran
Konservative party head and former justice minister Søren Pape Poulsen said he hoped that that the authorities are monitoring the participants.

“We still have people in Denmark who think he’s a martyr to be commemorated,” Poulsen wrote on Facebook.

“Why don’t they move to Iran, which is evidently their dream society?”

