US ambassador heading home from Denmark ahead of Trump’s presidential inauguration

Rufus Gifford, the US ambassador to Denmark, wraps up his time here this week after three and a half years in Copenhagen.
As the Trump administration moves into place on January 20, Gifford will be just one of many diplomats the new president will replace. He will leave his post as one of the most popular ambassadors to ever serve in Denmark.
Reality show star
Gifford has been the subject of his own reality show, ‘Jeg Er Ambassadøren fra America’ (‘I Am the Ambassador From America’). Along with being aired in Denmark, the show about Gifford’s daily life has become a surprise Netflix hit.
His tenure in Denmark has been marked by his accessibility. He was a regular on Danish chat shows. And he was also a favourite among Danes for his openly gay lifestyle. His marriage to Stephen DeVincent at Copenhagen City Hall was a cause for celebration in a country proud of its tolerance.
He will do some early morning voluntary work at a Copenhagen homeless shelter before meeting with the queen at Amalienborg at 11:30. He will then be given a farewell soiree at Copenhagen City Hall, hosted by Frank Jensen, the lord mayor of Copenhagen.