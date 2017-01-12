 US authorities give green light for missile purchase – The Post

US authorities give green light for missile purchase

The Danish Navy will shortly be receiving a welcome gift that will enable it to protect both Danish ships and the coastline better

Danish frigates will soon be getting missiles like these (photo: US Navy/William McCann)
August 10th, 2018 1:53 pm| by Stephen Gadd

Is a one billion kroner price-tag a fair price for 50 shipborne guided missiles? That depends on your point of view of course, but the Danish Navy thinks so.

The US authorities have now given permission for the sale of up to 50 Standard Missile 2 or SM-2s to Denmark. The missiles will be used by three of the navy’s frigates, which have been sailing around with empty missile tubes since 2010, TV2 Nyheder reports.

READ ALSO: Denmark ramps up capability to hunt for the likes of Red October

“The missiles are very important and will ensure we will be moving up into a whole other league,” said Rear Admiral Torben Mikkelsen.

“You could say that up until now, because of their sensors and radars, the frigates have had eyes that could see a long way, but no weapons to defend themselves. Now they are getting the missiles to defend larger naval forces and coastal areas on land,” he added.

A good buy
Despite the hefty price-tag, Henrik Breitenbauch, the head of the centre for military studies at the University of Copenhagen University, thinks they are worth every penny as they will allow the frigates to defend a very large airspace corresponding to almost the whole of Denmark.

“When you think that it is actually half the navy that will be armed, and remember that it is not the intention that the missiles will actually be fired, then it is a necessary and sensible expense,” said Breitenbauch.

The new defence agreement made in Parliament in January provided for ‘a number’ of such missiles to be purchased. At the same time, the preliminary work is being started to enable Denmark to buy more modern missiles of the SM-6 type as well as other special precision-guided missiles.

Related News



Latest News

National
A bad hair day for qualified hairdressers
News
FC Copenhagen back on top after New Firm triumph
International
Russian gas pipeline muddying domestic political waters
Culture
New look nation: a quarter of a century on from the cartoon that defined Danishness

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved