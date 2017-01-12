US Democrats want to add Danish extreme nationalist group to terror list

The Nordic Resistance Movement (aka Northern Front) was created in Sweden in the late 1990s and also has a presence in Norway, Finland and Iceland. It describes itself as a “revolutionary national socialist fighting organisation”.

Many believe the group is feeding extreme nationalist views, and that it represents a possible threat. These concerns have reached the US, where a group of Democrats have petitioned the US Department of Foreign Affairs to include it on a list of current or potential threats to either the US or its allies.

The proposal, which was presented last Wednesday, is not only targeting the Nordic Resistance Movement. Other extreme nationalist right-wing organisations such as the Ukrainian group Azov Battalion and British National Action have also been included.

Unclear whether it will secure support

It was presented by Max Rose, a Democrat who is the American Anti-Terrorism Committee chairman, and it has been signed by 39 Democratic congressmen.

However, it is not certain the US secretary of state Mike Pompeo will implement the proposal due to tensions between Democrats and President Trump.