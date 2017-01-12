US rock legends coming to Denmark

2019 is certainly shaping up to be a marquee year for classic US rock fans in Denmark.

The Eagles are already scheduled to perform at Royal Arena on June 10, and news emerged today that John Fogerty and Alice Cooper will also be playing at the same venue in July and September.

Fogerty, the frontman of the legendary band Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR), will perform at the Royal Arena on July 11 as part of his 50-year anniversary tour. It’s his first trip to Copenhagen since 2010.

Thanks to hits like ‘Bad Moon Rising’, ‘Green River’, Who’ll Stop the Rain’, ‘Travelin’ Band’ and ‘Fortunate Son’, CCR has sold close to 30 million records in the US alone, and Rolling Stone ranked them among the 100 greatest artists of all time.

Ticket prices range from 450-660 kroner, with ticket sales commencing on Thursday at 10:00 via ticketmaster.dk.

READ MORE: Super fedt or f*****g lort? English invading the Danish language

School’s in for Cooper

And just a couple of months later, fans will be able to see another icon of US rock when Alice Cooper performs at the Royal Arena on September 25 as part of his ‘Ol Black Eyes is Back’ tour.

Known as the godfather of shock rock, Cooper will dazzle fans in Denmark with his horror metal show to the tune of classics like ‘No More Mr Nice Guy’, ‘Under My Wheels’, ‘Billion Dollar Babies’, ‘Poison’, ‘Love You To Death’, ‘School’s Out’ and ‘I’m 18’.

Cooper was last in Denmark in 2016 at the Copenhell festival – although he also performed with his hobby band The Hollywood Vampires (which includes Johnny Depp and Joe Perry) last summer at Tivoli.

Aside from his music, the 70-year-old legend has become one of the most popular radio DJs in the US with his classic rock show ‘Nights with Alice Cooper’. The show is also aired in Denmark.

Tickets for the show range from 350-550 kroner and ticket sales start on Thursday at 10:00 via ticketmaster.dk.