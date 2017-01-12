Van Morrison and Kraftwerk coming to Denmark

Two icons of music are coming to Denmark this summer.

Van the man

The legendary Northern Irish singer-songwriter Van Morrison, a Copenhagen resident in the 1980s, will take centre stage as a headline act at the Heartlands Festival on June 1.

READ MORE: How Van the man was once Van of Vanløse

Other notable musicians to feature on the roster for the festival, based at Egeskov Castle on Fyn, include Patti Smith, LCD Sundsystem and Rag’ N’ Bone Man.

And Kraftwerk too

Meanwhile, the influential German electronic group Kraftwerk are coming to Copenhagen for the Haven Festival in August.

The band, who have just begun a major tour of Europe in support of a new live album, will join a range of other serious names to feature on the line-up, which will include Arcade Fire, Kamasi Washington and Ariel Pink.

Danish festival scene in rude health

The new additions to Haven and Heartlands would appear to demonstrate the Danish festival scene’s growing clout in attracting big-name performers.

For instance, this year’s Northside Festival, founded in 2010, will welcome star acts such as Beck, Björk and Queens of the Stone Age.

Furthermore, Roskilde Festival, now in its 48th year, will host Bruno Mars, Eminem and Gorillaz.