Vast majority of new residents in Denmark hail from the west

Denmark’s stern immigration policies have been a point of discussion for several years now, both home and abroad.

One consequence of the stringent Danish position on foreigners is that the vast majority of new arrivals taking residency in the country hail from the west. A similar trend can be seen regarding those leaving.

According to ‘Publikationen Befolkningens udvikling 2018’, a report published today by Danmarks Statistik, 67 percent of the new arrivals taking residency came from western countries, while 63 percent of people leaving Denmark left to take residency in another western country.

US top contributors

“Looking at the top-10 countries for ‘immigration’ to and ’emigration’ from Denmark in 2018, you almost only encounter western countries,” said Lisbeth Harbo, one of the authors of the publication.

“The US is a significant presence, both in terms of ‘immigration’ and ’emigration’, while countries like Germany, the UK, Romania and Sweden also have considerable influence.”

In fact, the only two non-western countries to feature in the top-10s are India for movement to Denmark and China for movement from Denmark.

The US led the way in terms of movement to Denmark with 6,393 (2,035 of who were Danes), followed by Germany, Romania (both about 5,500), the UK (4,544) and Poland (4,283). The three non-western countries with the highest movement to Denmark were India (2,918), Ukraine and China (both about 2,400).

75 percent of growth

Meanwhile, the top overseas destination for people leaving Denmark was also the US with 5,635 (1,785 of who were Danish), closely followed by Germany (4,323), Sweden (3,359), the UK (3,209), Norway (3,032) and Poland (2,958). China led the way for non-western movement from Denmark with 1,668 (340 Danes) followed by India (1,591) and Ukraine (959).

In total, 87,329 people moved to Denmark last year, while 68,645 people left – a net gain of 18,684, but 21 percent lower than the average of the past decade, primarily due to the increased number of people leaving.

Denmark’s population stood at 5,806,081 as of 1 January 2019, which is 24,891 people more than the year before. Net ‘immigration’ contributed to 75 percent of that, while the rest was down to natural population growth.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the group accounting for the highest number of immigrants and their descendants in Denmark was the Turks with almost 64,000, followed by Poland (over 48,000), Syria (over 42,000), and then Germany, Romania and Iraq (all over 33,000).