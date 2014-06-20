A black Audi sitting alone in a car park in Ringsted was set ablaze shortly before midnight on Monday. A person was seen running away from the blaze, and police are investigating it as an arson attack.

“There is evidence to suggest arson,” Thomas Jørgensen, a spokesperson for Mid and West Zealand Police, told TV ØST. “A person was seen running away from the scene and jumping into a car that then headed south.”

Witnesses failed to get the licence plate of the speeding car, and police are asking anyone who may have seen anything to come forward.