Venstre wants citizenry corps to help police in Copenhagen

A municipal citizenry corps should be established to assist the police with keeping order on the streets of Copenhagen, propose local Venstre politicians in the Danish capital.

The proposal includes giving the corps the power to stop people committing illegal acts, such as peeing on the streets or spraying graffiti, and handing out fines. They should be able to wear a uniform of sorts and be armed with a pepper spray and baton to assist them in their pursuits, contends Venstre.