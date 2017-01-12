 Vestager just misses out on EU top spot – The Post

Vestager just misses out on EU top spot

Danish politician nominated for powerful position in EU Commission

Vestager still a shining star in the EU, despite missing out on the top spot (photo: Twitter/Margrethe Vestager)
July 3rd, 2019 9:10 am| by Christian W

Margrethe Vestager has missed out on becoming the new head of the EU Commission. Instead, the German defence minister, Ursula von der Leyen, got the nomination in the end.

But the Dane, who was last week described by US President Donald Trump as someone who “hates the United States, perhaps more than any person I’ve ever met”, will be nominated for one of the two highest-ranking deputy head positions in the commission.

“Congratulations to Margrethe and to Denmark. I am very pleased that the massive effort has paid off. This will boost Denmark in the EU,” said new Danish PM Mette Frederiksen.

Pending EP approval
Despite being in the running to become the new head of the commission, the European Competition Commissioner said she was not disappointed with falling just short, praising Frederiksen and former PM Lars Løkke Rasmussen for laying  the groundwork.

The EU Commission, which consists of 28 commissioners, is the organ of the EU that proposes EU-wide laws and ensures they are adhered to by member states.

Before Vestager can assume the reins of her new position, her nomination, as well as that of Von der Leyen’s, must be approved by the European Parliament.

