Vestas aiming to become climate-neutral by 2030

Vestas has become the latest Danish company to set goals regarding zero emissions, announcing yesterday that it intends to reach CO2 neutrality by 2030.

Among the initiatives the wind giant is set to embrace is replacing petrol-driven cars and trucks with electric-powered vehicles.

“At Vestas, we are proud of our shared purpose and passion to make the planet a better place and to make our work as sustainable as possible,” said Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen.

“To remain at the forefront of the energy transition we must do even more than today to meet the growing sustainability expectations of our customers, partners, investors and employees.”

Supply chain sustainability

Vestas’ factories and offices have been powered by 100 percent renewable sources since 2013, but its direct CO2 emissions have been increasing since 2015 to 69,000 tonnes in 2018.

Aside from its principal 2030 neutral goal, Vestas is also determined to reduce emissions in its supply chain by 45 percent.

With its new sustainability ambitions, Vestas is following in the footsteps of other big Danish companies to do the same, including Maersk, Novo Nordisk, Arla and Danish Crown.

Denmark’s government has also signed up, pledging in its recent 2020 budget to reduce CO2 emissions in Denmark by 70 percent by 2030, thus becoming completely carbon-neutral by 2050.