 Vestas aiming to become climate-neutral by 2030 - The Post

Vestas aiming to become climate-neutral by 2030

Danish wind giant also seeks to slice supply chain emissions by 45 percent 

Vestas powering up for a more sustainable future (photo: Vestas)
January 7th, 2020 10:27 am| by Christian W

Vestas has become the latest Danish company to set goals regarding zero emissions, announcing yesterday that it intends to reach CO2 neutrality by 2030. 

Among the initiatives the wind giant is set to embrace is replacing petrol-driven cars and trucks with electric-powered vehicles.  

“At Vestas, we are proud of our shared purpose and passion to make the planet a better place and to make our work as sustainable as possible, said Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen.  

“To remain at the forefront of the energy transition we must do even more than today to meet the growing sustainability expectations of our customers, partners, investors and employees.” 

READ ALSO: New course set! 2020 budget unveiled

Supply chain sustainability 
Vestas’ factories and offices have been powered by 100 percent renewable sources since 2013, but its direct CO2 emissions have been increasing since 2015 to 69,000 tonnes in 2018. 

Aside from its principal 2030 neutral goal, Vestas is also determined to reduce emissions in its supply chain by 45 percent. 

With its new sustainability ambitions, Vestas is following in the footsteps of other big Danish companies to do the same, including Maersk, Novo Nordisk, Arla and Danish Crown. 

Denmark’s government has also signed up, pledging in its recent 2020 budget to reduce CO2 emissions in Denmark by 70 percent by 2030, thus becoming completely carbon-neutral by 2050. 

Related News



Latest News

International
International Round-Up: Copenhagen is third most forward-looking city
News
Sports Round-Up: Mads Pedersen wins sports person of the year
Culture
Culture Round-Up: Too old to play Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang?
Business
Vestas aiming to become climate-neutral by 2030

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved