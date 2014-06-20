Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on Monday to welcome Charlotte Laursen, the new Danish ambassador to the country.

Nguyen thanked the Danish government for its development assistance to Vietnam, saying the funds have been used in Vietnam to assist poverty reduction, public governance, administrative reform and environmental and climate change programs.

Nguyen said that the government is implementing policies that will facilitate long-term operations of foreign enterprises in Vietnam, including those from Denmark.