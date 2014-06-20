Contact us Advertise with us

Vietnamese Prime Minister welcomes new Danish ambassador

Both sides aiming to increase trade and bilateral co-operation

Charlotte Laursen is Denmark's new ambassador to Vietnam (photo: Danish Foreign Ministry) Charlotte Laursen is Denmark's new ambassador to Vietnam (photo: Danish Foreign Ministry)
September 7th, 2016 8:57 am| by Ray W
Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on Monday to welcome Charlotte Laursen, the new Danish ambassador to the country.

Nguyen thanked the Danish government for its development assistance to Vietnam, saying the funds have been used in Vietnam to assist poverty reduction, public governance, administrative reform and environmental and climate change programs.

Nguyen said that the government is implementing policies that will facilitate long-term operations of foreign enterprises in Vietnam, including those from Denmark.



Danish PM on the way
The PM noted the current level of bilateral trade between the two countries was “modest” compared with the potential the two countries offer. He said he hoped both countries would expand co-operation in trade, investment, green growth, education, hi-tech agriculture and ship building.

Laursen said that she welcomed continuing to develop bilateral co-operation between Vietnam and Denmark. She said she would work to boost trade and investment ties between the two countries, and that Kristian Jensen, the Danish foreign minister, would visit Vietnam in October to look for more co-operation avenues between the two countries.

