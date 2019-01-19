Viggo Mortensen misses out on Oscar, but sees his film land the biggest prize

You’d have to go back to ‘Gladiator’ almost two decades ago to find the last Oscar-winning film with a Danish actor in one of the leading roles.

But dramatic news has just broken in Hollywood confirming that ‘Green Book’, starring 60-year-old American-Danish actor Viggo Mortensen in the leading role, has upset the odds to claim the coveted gong for Best Film.

Big thank you in speech

Accepting the Oscar for best film, director Peter Farrelly personally thanked Mortensen for his performance.

“The whole story is about love, it’s about loving each other despite our differences and finding out the truth about who we are, we’re the same people, and this doesn’t start, by the way, without Viggo Mortensen,” he told the audience.

“Right there, we have no movie. All these awards are because Viggo, and Mahershala and Linda, but it started with Viggo, and I give you this my friend.”

Upsetting ‘Roma’

Co-star Mahershala Ali had earlier in the night claimed the Oscar for best supporting actor, but few were expecting Mortensen to upset the applecart – particularly as he was 100/1 with some bookmakers to prevail in what was his third nomination for best actor.

Green Book’s odds, however, had been steadily tumbling in the build-up to the ceremony, although the Mexican film ‘Roma’ had remained a strong odds-on favourite.

As far as Oscar shocks go this century, it is right up there alongside the triumphs of ‘Moonlight’ in 2016 and ‘Crash’ in 2005 – two films that also chiefly concerned race issues in the US.

The Connie effect?

Back in 2000, Connie Nielsen missed out on an acting nomination for her role in ‘Gladiator’, but saw her stock dramatically rise as a result.

Not only did she enjoy a procession of US roles, but she earned what many might consider the ultimate honour: her debut in a Danish film: ‘Brødre’.