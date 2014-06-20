Martin Pieter Zandvliet’s ‘Under sandet’ (’Land of Mine’), a post-World War II drama that follows a troop of German POWs digging up landmines in Denmark laid by their own army years earlier, has been chosen as Denmark’s official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars.

It fought off competition from Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Kollektivet’ and Lisa Ohlin’s ‘De standhaftige’, and it will learn if it has made the nine-film shortlist in December – a list Denmark has only failed to make once in the last six years – and the final five-film shortlist on January 24.