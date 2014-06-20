Contact us Advertise with us

War film submitted as Denmark’s Oscar entry

‘Under sandet’ fights off competition from ‘Kollektivet’ and ‘De standhaftige’

Chances of surviving: next to zero; chances of an Oscar: better (photo: Gordon Timpen, Christian Geisnæs & Henrik Petit) Chances of surviving: next to zero; chances of an Oscar: better (photo: Gordon Timpen, Christian Geisnæs & Henrik Petit)
September 19th, 2016 4:40 pm| by Ben Hamilton
facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Martin Pieter Zandvliet’s ‘Under sandet’ (’Land of Mine’), a post-World War II drama that follows a troop of German POWs digging up landmines in Denmark laid by their own army years earlier, has been chosen as Denmark’s official entry in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars.

READ MORE: Danish film shortlist confirmed for Oscars

It fought off competition from Thomas Vinterberg’s ‘Kollektivet’ and Lisa Ohlin’s ‘De standhaftige’, and it will learn if it has made the nine-film shortlist in December – a list Denmark has only failed to make once in the last six years – and the final five-film shortlist on January 24.



US release imminent
‘Under sandet’ premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year before being released at Danish cinemas in December, where it sold 175,000 tickets. A US release is expected in the next six months.

The selection committee, which is made up of representatives from the Danish Film Institute and the country’s film industry, said their choice was an unanimous decision.

The Oscars this year are on February 26.

Related Posts


Latest News

Chances of surviving: next to zero; chances of an Oscar: better (photo: Gordon Timpen, Christian Geisnæs & Henrik Petit)
War film submitted as Denmark’s Oscar entry
Police have arrested three asylum seekers for rape (photo: Politi)
Three Iranian men seeking asylum in Denmark arrested for rape
Lasse's not your average OB footballer (photo: OB Odense)
Danish football club turns to e-sport to strengthen profile
The Indonesian delegation is in Denmark this week (photo: Asbjørn Christiansen)
Denmark helping fan wind energy across Indonesia
Millions have been driven from their homes (photo: DFID)
More Danish aid heading for Sudan and South Sudan
US ambassador Rufus Gifford addressed the event (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
First improv comedy theatre opens in Copenhagen

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved