 Warm winter continues to rewrite Danish weather history - The Post

Warm winter continues to rewrite Danish weather history

Recalling the halcyon ice days of yesteryear

(Photo: Flickr/Kristoffer Trolle)
February 3rd, 2020 6:14 pm| by Roselyne Min

An ice day is defined as a 24-hour period with a constant temperature of below freezing, and so far this winter (from November 1 until now) there have been absolutely none.

According to DMI, this is only the second time in 82 years that this has happened.

Between 1 November 1974 and 1 February 1975, there were also no ice days.

The normal average number of ice days over the three months is 13.8.

What happened to January?
In January between 1960 and 1990, for example, there were an average 8.6 ice days.

But last month was the warmest January since records began in 1874.

And for a winter with this little snow, you would have to go back 28 years


