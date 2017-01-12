Warning: toxic dates in circulation

If you have recently bought Iranian dates in the Rema 1000 supermarket, the Danish veterinary and food authority Fødevarestyrelsen strongly recommends that you wait before eating them.

According to the State Serum Laboratory SSI, some 13 people have been infected with the liver disease hepatitis A after eating the dates, reports Politiken.

READ ALSO: Coop removes frozen strawberries over possible hepatitis link

SSI expects the total number of infected people will increase, as the disease typically takes around four weeks to manifest itself. Symptoms include fever, nausea, stomach pains and diarrhoea, as well as a yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes.

The batch was recalled as soon as the problem came to light, and the food authority is trying to track down any that are still on the market.

Fortunately, many Danes have been vaccinated against hepatitis A in connection with trips abroad.