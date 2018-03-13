 Waste recycling a runaway success in Copenhagen – The Post

Waste recycling a runaway success in Copenhagen

The citizens of the Danish capital have taken to biowaste recycling like a duck to water

Copenhageners have seen the light when it comes to recycling biowaste (photo: flickr/Solum Gruppen)
May 30th, 2018 11:21 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

An evaluation of Copenhagen Municipality’s food waste recycling system reveals that 72 percent of a potential 530,000 Copenhageners are now sorting their biowaste.

That is a lot more than expected when the scheme was introduced last summer.

READ ALSO: Copenhageners taking to the new system for sorting biowaste

Before the scheme was rolled out, the goal was to collect 10,000 tonnes of biowaste during 2018. This has now been adjusted upwards to 14,000 tonnes based on the amount actually collected in the first quarter of this year.

Plastic up too
As well as biowaste, the amount of collected plastic has also shot up since a sorting and recycling scheme was introduced in 2012.

Last year the municipality collected over 1,700 tonnes of plastic waste that can be reused instead of being burnt to the detriment of the environment.

Biowaste can be turned into biogas as well as nutrients being extracted for fertiliser. The gas can be stored until it is needed, unlike energy derived from incineration.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Science News in Brief: New research helps explain antibiotic resistant bacteria
Denmark
Waste recycling a runaway success in Copenhagen
International
Copenhagen named best city in the world for swimming
Denmark
Government seeks much greater mobility from job-seekers

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved