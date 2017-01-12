Weak for weeks: Denmark good for family holidays, but ultimately a weekend getaway destination

Denmark has been ranked the 15th best family holiday destination in the world by holiday promotions website clubmed.co.uk.

The website, which is chiefly concerned with the needs of British holiday-makers, assessed 156 counties, taking into account factors such as the total cost, cost of eating out, and the volume of social media posts written about the destination.

Just two to three days

A quick glance reveals nothing interesting. Rankings leader Spain has for time immemorial been Britain’s number one destination, while the British site has placed the UK second, thanks in part to generating a ton of social media posts compared to the other countries. But a closer look reveals some interesting insights about the Nordic nations.

Most notably, the average length of visit to Denmark is much shorter than its Nordic counterparts, underlining how most Brits view the country as a weekend destination.

The average length of visit was just two to three days, whereas Sweden and Finland both averaged three to four days, and Norway five days.

Nordics dominate for happiness

Nevertheless, Denmark can take some solace from how it is considerably cheaper than Sweden, Finland and Norway. Its average holiday spend of 124 pounds per day was below the trio’s respective cost of 135, 157 and 185.

This might explain why it achieved the most visits: some 203,000 compared to the 148,000 who visited Sweden, 75,000 who opted for Finland and 127,000 who chose Norway.

All four countries achieved high happiness scores, with three of the Nordic nations – Finland (7.63) just ahead of Norway (7.59) and Denmark (7.56) – taking the top three places, with Sweden (7.31) in sixth.