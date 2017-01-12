Weapons and ammunition go missing from Home Guard

“We will continue to steadfastly search for these items and hope that we’ll also quickly find the rest,” Jens Garly, a major-general and head of the Home Guard, told DR Nyheder.

Police and Ministry involved

The investigation is also looking into whether the weapons could have gone missing due to a registration error in one of the Home Guard systems.

Garly said he was unable to pinpoint exactly how the problem arose, nor would he deny that a criminal act may be behind the disappearance of the weapons. It’s a situation he described as being “unsatisfactory”.

The case has been reported to the police and the Defence Ministry has also been requested to join the investigation.