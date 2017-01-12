 Weapons and ammunition go missing from Home Guard – The Post

Weapons and ammunition go missing from Home Guard

Some of the loot found, but heavy machine gun still AWOL

An embarrassing situation for the Home Guard (photo: Hjemmeværnet)
November 16th, 2018 8:11 am| by Christian W
Yesterday afternoon the Home Guard revealed that 16 weapons and close to 50,000 rounds of ammunition had gone missing.

Today, it has emerged that eight rifles and seven pistols have been recovered, but a machine gun and a large amount of ammo is still missing.

“We will continue to steadfastly search for these items and hope that we’ll also quickly find the rest,” Jens Garly, a major-general and head of the Home Guard, told DR Nyheder.

Police and Ministry involved
The investigation is also looking into whether the weapons could have gone missing due to a registration error in one of the Home Guard systems.

Garly said he was unable to pinpoint exactly how the problem arose, nor would he deny that a criminal act may be behind the disappearance of the weapons. It’s a situation he described as being “unsatisfactory”.

The case has been reported to the police and the Defence Ministry has also been requested to join the investigation.

