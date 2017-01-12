 When legends collide: Mikkel Kessler and Mike Tyson to meet on stage in Denmark – The Post

When legends collide: Mikkel Kessler and Mike Tyson to meet on stage in Denmark

Boxing legends to share exclusive insights into their lives as pro-boxers

Boxing legends Kessler and Tyson will meet in Denmark (photo: Mikkel Kessler’s Facebook page)
October 29th, 2018 4:59 pm| by Laura Geigenberger
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

It sounds sensational. Denmark’s very own boxing superstar Mikkel Kessler and one of the all time-greats, American fighter Mike Tyson, are scheduled to meet in Denmark on Halloween!

Don’t worry – this isn’t a mismatch, as the legends aren’t squaring up in a ring. Rather they’re uniting as a ‘joint force’ in ‘History of Legends’, a three-hour talk show double-bill in which they’ll share insight into their careers, fights and experiences as professional boxers.

READ ALSO: Back in the ring: Mikkel Kessler to make sensational return

For Tyson, this will be the first time he has held court in Denmark since he fought Brian Nielsen at Parken in October 2001 – a sixth round victory that solidified his status as the number one WBC contender.

TV hostess in charge
First the pair will share their personal stories at Cirkusbygningen in Copenhagen on October 30, before travelling to Herning‘s MCH Kongrescenter for a return bout on October 31.

Taking on the role of referee in Copenhagen will be the task of well-known Danish television hostess Ulla Essendrop.

She will guide the two legends through their reflection on the past as well as mediate between them and the 800 paying spectators in the arena, who can also ask questions.

The hostess with the mostess (photo: Albin Olsson)

 

Unprecedented beast”
Kessler told BT that “it will be fun to be on the stage with Tyson”, calling him a “boxing legend, obviously”.

“Tyson was a different weight class to me so we didn’t get to fight against each other, but I still learned a lot from him,” he said.

“In terms of boxing, he was an unprecedented beast. I’m really looking forward to hear his stories.”

History of Legends 2018: Mike Tyson & Mikkel Kessler


Oct 30 & 31; 17:30; Tuesday at Cirkusbygningen, Cph V; Wednesday at MCH Herning Kongrescenter, Herning; ticketmaster.dk

 

Related News



Latest News

Activities
When legends collide: Mikkel Kessler and Mike Tyson to meet on stage in Denmark
Culture
Building Bridges to Bremen – if only the Danes were fluent in Glaswegian
National
Online food imports to be spotlighted
International
White House report blasts Nordic socialism

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved