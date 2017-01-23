He is a Swedish-born actor who grew up in Denmark, who this year can be seen in the keenly-anticipated second season of Kiwi noir series ‘Top of the Lake’ and US thriller ‘The Snowman’, a film starring Michael Fassbender and Val Kilmer directed by Tomas Alfredson.

Right! The Swede who tackled Smiley?

Correct! Alfredson gave Karl (his real first name) his international break when he cast him as Tinker, or was it Tailor, in ‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’. Roles in ‘The Borgias’, ‘War Horse’, and the Hollywood version of ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ swiftly followed. In fact, point of trivia: he was the only actor to appear in both the original and remake.

He sounds pretty successful. Does he have a girlfriend?

Unfortunately, he’s married to a lawyer – and they don’t go down without a fight.